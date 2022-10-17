- USD/CHF bears take a breather after the biggest daily fall in two weeks.
- Doubts about the previous risk-on mood, absence of major data/events join firmer yields to challenge USD/CHF bears.
- UK Chancellor Hunt-led market optimism fades as traders seek more clues to extend the week-start moves.
- Risk catalysts are more important for clear directions.
USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9950, after dropping the most in a fortnight, as bears seek more clues to extend the latest declines during Tuesday morning in Asia.
That said, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair tracked the broad US dollar moves, as well as the risk catalysts to portray the USD/CHF south-run amid an absence of major data/events. Other than the pause in the risk-on mood, hawkish Fed bets also put a floor under the USD/CHF prices. As per the latest readings of the CME’s FedWatch Tool, there are nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November.
The reason could be linked to the British Finance Minister’s, also called Chancellor, reversal of earlier policy announcements boosted the market’s hope that London will overcome the impending market collapse. “Under the new policy, most of Truss's 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts will go and the two-year energy subsidy scheme for households and businesses - expected to cost well over 100 billion pounds - will now be curtailed in April,” stated Reuters.
On the same line was the Bank of England’s (BOE) readiness for debt buybacks, starting November 07, as well as downbeat US data and receding hawkish bets on the BOE’s next move.
It’s worth noting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped 1.09% while Wall Street also reversed Friday’s losses the previous day amid firmer sentiment. Additionally, the US Treasury yields marked mild gains after witnessing a downbeat start.
Talking about the data, NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for October dropped -9.5 versus -4.0 expected and -1.5 prior.
Looking forward, USD/CHF traders may witness lackluster trading amid a lack of major data/events, which in turn suggests the pair’s consolidation move, which in turn could renew the pair’s recovery.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old rising wedge bearish pattern restricts immediate USD/CHF moves between 0.9925 and 1.0085. That said, the looming bear cross on the MACD and sluggish RSI favor sellers.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9958
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0094
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.94%
|Today daily open
|1.0052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9859
|Daily SMA50
|0.972
|Daily SMA100
|0.97
|Daily SMA200
|0.9551
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0066
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9965
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0028
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0004
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9989
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9888
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0129
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0192
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZ CPI 7.2% YoY, higher than expected, NZD rockets to 0.5659
There was a lot of room for the headline CPI number to surprise on the upside or the downside which was reflected in the range of expectations for this morning’s data, from a low of 6.3% YoY to a high of 7.0% YoY (with the median estimate being 6.5%).
EUR/USD holds on to Monday’s gains above 0.9800
EUR/USD hovers around 0.9840 after topping at 0.9851. The shared currency benefited from UK news, bringing relief to financial markets as the government reverted most of its mini-budget decisions.
Gold: UK political mess weighs on the USD
Gold is in recovery mode on Monday, trading at around $1,658 after bottoming at $1,640.14 on Friday. The Dollar is under selling pressure at the weekly opening on the back of easing Treasury yields. Market players are looking at the UK and the latest political developments for markets’ direction.
Chainlink: Failure to find support could lead to a $5 LINK
Chainlink price may be in for difficult times. Chainlink's price is struggling to hurdle a newfound resistant level. The technicals show multiple reasons to justify bears entering the market soon.
Mini-budget U-turn takes the pressure off gilts and the pound
It’s been a positive start to the week for European markets, with decent gains across the board, helped by the continued walk back of the recent UK mini budget by the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.