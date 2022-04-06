  • USD/CHF is juggling in a range of 0.9304-0.9344 after a firmer upside move on the release of the FOMC minutes.
  • FOMC indicates one or more 50 bps interest rate hikes by the Fed.
  • Swiss Unemployment Rate is seen at 2.2%, identical to its previous figure.

The USD/CHF pair is oscillating in a narrow range of 0.9304-0.9344 after a strong upside move from the March 31 low to near 0.9200. The pair have remained in positive territory amid rising expectations of a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Fed policymakers are continuously hinting that investors should brace for higher interest rates as the Fed has left with no other quantitative measure that could contain the soaring inflation. Adding to that, the tight labor market amid a lower jobless rate since February 2020 at 3.6% is compelling an interest rate hike to contain the inflation mess.

Meanwhile, the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes on Wednesday has raised uncertainty in the market. The minutes of March’s monetary policy meeting by the Fed dictate that the balance sheet reduction should be done at a more rapid pace than the pace adopted in the 2017-19 episode. Also, one or more 50 bps interest rate hike by the Fed is appropriate to ease off the elevated inflation pressure.

On the Swiss docket, investors are waiting for the release of the Unemployment Rate, which will guide them about the likely monetary policy stance to be adopted by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) going forward. As per the market estimates, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SOEC) will display the Unemployment Rate at 2.2%, similar to its prior print.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9331
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 0.9295
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9315
Daily SMA50 0.9264
Daily SMA100 0.9236
Daily SMA200 0.9214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9298
Previous Daily Low 0.9238
Previous Weekly High 0.9382
Previous Weekly Low 0.9195
Previous Monthly High 0.946
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9275
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9261
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9256
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9216
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9195
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9317
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9338
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9377

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

