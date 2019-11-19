USD/CHF stays offered below 0.9967 – Commerzbank

The offered stance in USD/CHF is seen unchanged while below the 0.9967 level, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“USD/CHF remains offered while capped by the .9967 6 month downtrend and attention is on the .9844/41 September and October lows. Failure at the next lower .9799 September low would push key support at .9716/.9659 to the fore. This is the location of the January, June, mid- and late August lows. Below here sits the .9659 August low and the September 2018 low at .9543”.