USD/CHF stays negative below 0.9976 – Commerzbank

The negative bias in USD/CHF is expected to persist while below 0.9976, where sits the 200-day SMA, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“USD/CHF last week rallied to and failed at key resistance, namely the 200 day ma at .9976. While capped here, a negative bias will remain for a slide to .9695, the 25th June low. The .9716 January low is here together with Fibo support at .9692 and we would allow for this to hold the initial test. Failure will target the .9543 September 2019 low”.

“Above the 200 moving average lies the mid-June high at 1.0014 and 1.0123/78.6% retracement. Longer term we target .9211/.9188, the 2018 low”.