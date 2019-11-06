USD/CHF stays in tight consolidation channel above 0.99

Market action turns subdued following Tuesday's risk rally.

US Dollar Index struggles to break above the 98 mark.

Coming up: Unit Labour Costs and Nonfarm Productivity data from the US.

The USD/CHF pair gained more than 40 pips on Tuesday boosted by the broad USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment. With the market action turning subdued amid a lack of significant macroeconomic drivers on Wednesday, the pair is consolidating Tuesday's gains and stays flat on the day near 0.9930.

USD capitalizes on upbeat data

The Institue for Supply Management's (ISM) Non-Manufacturing Index (NMI) showed that the economic activity in the non-manufacturing sectors expanded at a more robust pace than expected in October to ease concerns over an economic slowdown in the United States (US) and helped the US Dollar Index extends its recovery to a fresh multi-week high near 98.

Ahead of the Unit Labour Costs and Nonfarm Productivity data from the US for the third quarter, the index is posting modest losses near 97.80.

Meanwhile, after rising more than 8% in the first two days of the week, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down around 1% on Wednesday, suggesting that the market sentiment is turning neutral and not allowing the risk perception to driver the pair's action.

Technical levels to watch for