USD/CHF stays depressed near 0.9250, lacks follow through amid US holiday, anxiety ahead of Fed Minutes

- USD/CHF holds lower ground after reversing from five-week high.
- Sluggish markets, off in US, Canada restrict immediate moves.
- Risk-negative headlines, hawkish Fed challenges the bearish bias.
USD/CHF flirts with the intraday low surrounding 0.9240 amid early Monday in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair remains pressured toward the previous resistance line from late November 2022. However, a light calendar and holiday in the US, as well as in Canada, restrict immediate moves of the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair.
Better-than-forecast prints of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Retail Sales followed the previously flashed upbeat readings of employment and output data and propelled the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar. On the same line could be the hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) comments and the risk-negative catalysts surrounding China, North Korea and Russia.
However, Friday’s mixed comments from the Fed officials seemed to have probed the US Dollar bulls and triggered the USD/CHF pair’s U-turn from the multi-day high. That said, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman recently said, “We are seeing a lot of inconsistent data in economic conditions,” as reported by Reuters. On the contrary, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said that they are seeing some progress on inflation with demand normalizing, as reported by Reuters.
Elsewhere, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward Japan and renewed the fears that the hermit kingdom is up to something serious that can endanger the global economy, mainly due to the nature of the missiles fired as they both were termed as tactical nuclear attack weapons. However, both the missiles were down ahead of Japanese boundaries and allowed traders to take a sigh of relief even as Japan PM Fumio Kishida calls for the United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the issues.
On the same line, the latest meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China's top diplomat Wang Yi seemed to have failed in restoring the US-China ties. The reason could be linked to a Chinese diplomat’s comments saying that the US must change course and repair the damage done to Sino-US ties by indiscriminate use of force. On the same line, US ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said Sunday that China would cross a “red line” if the country decided to provide lethal military aid to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses even as Wall Street closed mixed. It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose to the highest levels since early November in the last week and helped the US Dollar Index (DXY) to print a three-week uptrend, before retreating to 103.90 as of late.
Moving ahead, light calendar and holidays in the key markets may offer a sluggish trading session ahead of Wednesday’s key Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting. Following that, the second reading of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will be important to forecast the USD/CHF moves.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar unless breaking below the three-month-old descending resistance line, now support line near 0.9230 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9245
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9245
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9213
|Daily SMA50
|0.925
|Daily SMA100
|0.9493
|Daily SMA200
|0.9586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9243
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9332
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9138
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9298
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9304
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9393
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to test 1.0700 as risk appetite recovers
EUR/USD is attempting a recovery to test 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is looking to reclaim the 1.0700 level as the risk aversion theme has lost its traction, limiting the renewed upside in the US Dollar. Thin trading to continue amid a US holiday.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2050 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is rebounding toward the 1.2050 region amid a risk recovery in early Europe. The divergent BoE-Fed policy outlook and looming geopolitical risks could act as a headwind to the pair. Meanwhile, the US Dollar consolidates its recovery amid light trading.
Gold set to range between two key barriers amid light trading
Gold price is trading around a flatline at the start of the week on Monday, consolidating Friday’s sharp rebound from seven-week lows of $1,819. Markets remain cautious amid the renewed geopolitical risks while awaiting the Minutes of the US Fed February meeting due later this week.
Will Solana retain its 2023 gains and pump higher with Helium Network’s migration?
Solana has yielded double-digit gains for holders over the past week. SOL network announced the latest bullish update, Helium Network’s migration to the Solana blockchain.
Week ahead: Earnings disappointment, the declining Oil price and the Dollar is king once again
Last week was a pivotal one for financial markets, when it seemed that investors finally took stock of the higher for longer narrative that is coming from the major central banks and weighed on risk sentiment.