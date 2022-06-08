- USD/CHF gained traction for the fourth straight day and climbed to a nearly three-week high.
- A pickup in the US bond yields helped revive the USD and remained supportive of the move.
- A softer risk tone underpinned the safe-haven CHF and kept a lid on any meaningful upside.
The USD/CHF pair built on its recent goodish rebound from the 0.9550 support zone and gained some follow-through traction for the fourth successive day on Wednesday. The momentum lifted spot prices to the 0.9800 neighbourhood, or a nearly three-week high during the first half of the European session.
A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields helped revive the US dollar demand, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that offered some support to the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond moved back above 3.0%, closer to a nearly four-week high touched earlier this week amid worries about persistent inflation.
Investors remain concerned that the global supply chain disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine war would push consumer prices even higher. This might force the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace, which acted as a tailwind for the US bond yields. That said, a weaker risk tone underpinned the safe-haven Swiss franc and capped gains for the USD/CHF pair.
The market sentiment remains fragile amid doubts that central banks can hike interest rates to curb inflation without impacting economic growth. Hence, the focus will remain on the US consumer inflation figures on Friday, which could determine the Fed's tightening path. This will drive the USD demand and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, the US bond yields will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics in the absence of any top-tier economic releases from the US. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment would be looked upon for short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.9729
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.974
|Daily SMA50
|0.9615
|Daily SMA100
|0.9435
|Daily SMA200
|0.9325
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9779
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9705
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9659
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0064
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9545
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9733
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9621
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
