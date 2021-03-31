USD/CHF stages modest rebound before testing 0.9400, clings to modest gains

- USD/CHF is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively qıuiet above 93.00.
- Investors await US data, US President Biden's infrastructure plan.
The USD/CHF pair edged lower toward 0.9400 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to reverse its direction. As of writing, the pair was up 0.2% on the day at 0.9440.
The broad-based USD strength on the back of surging US Treasury bond yields allowed USD/CHF to close in the positive territory on Tuesday. Although the pair extended its rally during the Asian trading hours and touched its highest level since July at 0.9447 on Wednesday, the subdued trading action ahead of the Easter holiday is making it difficult for USD/CHF to find direction.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which reached a fresh multi-month high of 93.43 earlier in the day, is moving sideways around 93.20 as investors await the ADP Employment Change data and US President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan.
Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on a daily basis but stays below the key 1.75% mark. If the 10-year T-bond yield manages to reclaim that level, the USD could start outperforming its rivals and help USD/CHF push higher.
USD/CHF technical outlook
Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, thinks that the USD/CHF could target the mid-July high at 0.9467 after overcoming the 0.9421 hurdle.
"Further up sits the 50% retracement of the 2019-2021 decline at 0.9499. Our medium-term upside target is the 200-week ma at 0.9663," Rudolph added. “Slips should find support around the 0.9375 March 9 high and also around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9324 below which the September high can be spotted at 0.9296.”
Additional levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9438
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|0.9425
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9306
|Daily SMA50
|0.91
|Daily SMA100
|0.9021
|Daily SMA200
|0.9106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9439
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9385
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9418
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9418
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9406
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9394
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9363
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.947
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9501
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.