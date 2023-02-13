USD/CHF stabilizes below 0.9200 as investors digest US Inflation-inspired uncertainty

- USD/CHF has shifted its auction below 0.9200 despite the cheerful market mood.
- The market sentiment could get dismal if the US inflation figure shows a U-turn after declining for three months.
- An increase in the Swiss CPI has bolstered the case of more interest rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank ahead.
The USD/CHF pair has shifted its business below the round-level resistance of 0.9200 in the early Asian session. The Swiss Franc asset is expected to deliver more losses as investors have ignored the consequences associated with the United States inflation, in case it delivers a surprise upside. The risk appetite of the market participants has improved dramatically and has provided support to the risk-sensitive assets.
S&P500 futures are looking to extend their upside as investors have also ignored the geopolitical fears linked to the airborne threats to the United States. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling to reclaim the critical resistance of 103.00 amid the risk-on mood. Meanwhile, a recovery in the demand for US government bonds has dragged the 10-year US Treasury yields to near 3.70%.
Investors seem casual ahead of the release of the US Inflation, however, the market sentiment could get dismal if the inflation figure show a U-turn after declining significantly for the past three months.
Analysts at TD Securities have forecasted a firm 0.4% MoM gain in the core CPI series. In terms of the headline, we expect CPI inflation to register its firmest MoM gain since October, posting a strong 0.4% increase. Our MoM projections imply that inflation likely lost speed again on a YoY basis in January as we look for inflation to drop to 6.2% for the headline (after 6.5% YoY in December), and to ease to 5.5% YoY for the core series (after 5.7% in January).”
On the Swiss Franc front, an increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has bolstered the case of more interest rate hikes by the Swiss National Bank (SNB) ahead. On Monday, the Swiss Federal Statistical Office reported a rise in the monthly CPI figure by 0.6% vs. the consensus of 0.4%. And, the annual inflation rate rose to 3.3% from the estimates of 2.9% and the former release of 2.8%.
SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan has already cleared that the inflationary pressures are beyond the control of the central bank. Therefore, the case calls for more interest rate hikes by the SNB ahead.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.919
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|0.9238
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9206
|Daily SMA50
|0.9266
|Daily SMA100
|0.9524
|Daily SMA200
|0.9605
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9253
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9198
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9291
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.941
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9085
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9232
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9219
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9152
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9261
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9285
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9316
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
