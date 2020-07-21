USD/CHF slumps to lowest level since early March, trades near 0.9330

USD/CHF extends losing streak into a fifth straight day on Tuesday.

Unabated USD selloff continues to weigh on the pair.

US Dollar Index is pushing lower toward 95.00.

After closing the previous four trading days in the negative territory, the USD/CHF pair extended its slide on Tuesday and touched its lowest level since early March at 0.9327. As of writing, the pair was down 0.62% on the day at 0.9330.

USD selloff continues on Tuesday

The heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback remains as the primary driver of USD/CHF's movements.

With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in the positive territory on Tuesday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) slumped to its lowest level in more than three months at 95.19. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.63% on the day at 95.22, while the S&P 500 Index is gaining 0.55% are 3,270.

The only data from the US on Tuesday showed that that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index rose to 4.11 in June and came in better than the market expectation of 3.24.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland's Federal Customs Administration reported that the trade surplus widened in June but this data was largely ignored by the market participants.

Technical levels to watch for