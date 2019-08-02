USD/CHF slumps to fresh 10-day low below 0.9850

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • CHF continues to capitalize on risk-off flows on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index edges lower toward the 98 handle.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to retreat to 164K in July from 224K in June.

Just when it looked like the USD/CHF pair was rallying toward the critical parity mark on the back of Fed Chairman Powell's comments on the monetary policy outlook on Wednesday, the sharp shift in the market sentiment caused the safe-haven CHF to gather strength and forced the pair to reverse its direction. After closing the previous day with a daily loss of 40 pips, the USD/CHF pair extended its slide and touched its lowest level in ten days at 0.9843. As of writing, the pair was trading a couple of pips above that level, losing 0.58% on the day.

US tariffs on Chinese imports weigh on sentiment

The United States President Trump yesterday announced that they will start imposing 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion worth of Chinese imports to revive concerns over the potential negative impact of a prolonged trade war on the global economy. The market reaction to Trump's announcement dragged the 10-year US Treasury bond yield to its lowest level since November 2016 to show an intense flight-to-safety. 

Commenting on this development, "This move escalates trade tensions following the truce at the G20 and is reminiscent of the sharp increase in tariff uncertainty in May," said TD Securities analysts. 

"The announcement follows high-level meetings held this week in Shanghai which have not advanced at the desired pace by the US administration despite apparent positive dialogue.”

Later in the session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the July employment report. Markets expect the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to increase by 164,000 following June's impressive reading at 224,000. The Unversity of Michigan is scheduled to publish its Consumer Sentiment Survey later in the day as well. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9845
Today Daily Change -0.0056
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 0.9901
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9884
Daily SMA50 0.99
Daily SMA100 0.9986
Daily SMA200 0.9978
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9976
Previous Daily Low 0.9887
Previous Weekly High 0.9947
Previous Weekly Low 0.9804
Previous Monthly High 0.9952
Previous Monthly Low 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9921
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9942
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9867
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9833
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9778
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9955
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0044

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

