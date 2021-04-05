USD/CHF slumps to 0.9400 ahead of US PMI data

- USD/CHF lost its traction in the early American session.
- Renewed USD weakness is forcing the pair to continue to push lower.
- Investors await Wall Street's opening bell and Services PMI data from US.
After spending the first half of the day moving sideways in a tight range around 0.9430, the USD/CHF pair came under bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 0.9402.
USD selloff picks up steam on Monday
The selling pressure surrounding the greenback is forcing USD/CHF to push lower in the second half of the day. The US Dollar Index, which stayed relatively quiet around 93.00 earlier in the day, fell to a fresh weekly low of 92.81 in the last hour with US stock index futures posting strong daily gains.
On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that Nonfarm Payrolls in March surged by 916,000 and the positive impact of the impressive jobs report on sentiment is being felt on Monday with investors returning from the Easter holiday.
Later in the session, the IHS Markit's final reading of March Services PMI and the ISM's Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Nevertheless, the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the USD's performance against its major rivals.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is staying below 1.75% and a break above that key level could help the USD find demand and trigger a recovery in USD/CHF.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9401
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9029
|Daily SMA200
|0.9105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9434
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9405
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9473
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.937
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9407
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends advance beyond 1.1750 amid risk-on mood
EUR/USD trades higher in range, nearing the 1.1800 level as rallying equities put some pressure on the greenback. US Treasury yields are also up, may see the USD changing course later today.
GBP/USD trades at two-week highs above 1.3850
The Pound outperforms major rivals against the greenback, extending gains in thin holidays trading. GBP/USD up on UK speedy vaccination and eased lockdown majors.
XAU/USD stays in consolidation phase below $1,730
XAU/USD is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. $1,720 aligns as key support in the near-term. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to break above $1,735.
JPMorgan sets $130K Bitcoin target as volatility drops
Institutions have been entering the cryptocurrency space, as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are two of the latest large banks to join in providing Bitcoin-related products and services to their clients.
Forex Weekly Outlook: Services PMIs, Fed minutes dominate light data calendar
German CPI dipped to 0.5% in March, matching the forecast. This was down from 0.7% a month earlier. Eurozone CPI slowed slightly in March. Headline inflation slowed from 1.4% to 1.3%, while Core CPI dropped from 1.1% to 0.9%.