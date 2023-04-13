USD/CHF breaks below 0.8900 after lower-than-expected US PPI data

  • USD/CHF falls for the third straight day to its lowest level since June 2021.
  • US Producer Price Index data shows sharp decline weighing even further on the pair. 
  • Expectations for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause weigh on the USD and exert some pressure.
  • Looming recession fears benefit the safe-haven CHF and contribute to the ongoing downfall.

The USD/CHF pair comes under sustained selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to its lowest level since June 2021 during the early part of the European session. The Swissie broke below the key 0.8900 handle after US data showed an unexpected decline in factory gate prices in March. The Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a 0.5% decline versus analysts' expectations of no-change and the same in flatlining February.

The fall in producer prices is often viewed as a early warning of discounting by retailers, and suggests a reduction in inflation on the horizon. This is likely to reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after its next meeting and may even pivot later in the year. The expectation of lower interest rates is negative for the US Dollar because it makes the US less attractive as a place for global investors to park their money. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data out at the same time as PPI, meanwhile, showed a slight rise to 239K versus the 232K forecast.   

The US Dollar (USD) languishes near the monthly low amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month and the bets were reaffirmed by the softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday.

The crucial US CPI report on Wednesday and the PPI report on Thursday, have lifted hopes that disinflation is progressing smoothly and may even accelerate, potentially opening the door for the Fed to cut rates during the second half of the year. Adding to this, the March FOMC meeting minutes showed that several policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to exert pressure on the Greenback.

The Fed officials, meanwhile, remain wary of a mild US recession this year in the wake of a banking crisis and as high-interest rates continue to hinder economic growth. The outlook tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets and benefits the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). This, in turn, is seen as another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CHF pair.

That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on hourly charts is flashing oversold conditions and might hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the indicator can remain depressed within oversold conditions for quite some time before prices reverse and it is only when it exits oversold that the signal for a reversal is given – until then bears are likely to keep their shorts running. There is little in the way of technical support until the January 2021 low at 0.8760 comes into view, where the downtrend is likely to pause. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8945
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 0.8961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9143
Daily SMA50 0.9228
Daily SMA100 0.9263
Daily SMA200 0.9497
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9039
Previous Daily Low 0.8944
Previous Weekly High 0.9198
Previous Weekly Low 0.9007
Previous Monthly High 0.944
Previous Monthly Low 0.9072
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.898
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9002
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8924
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8886
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8828
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9018
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9076
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9113

 

 

