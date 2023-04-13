- USD/CHF falls for the third straight day to its lowest level since June 2021.
- US Producer Price Index data shows sharp decline weighing even further on the pair.
- Expectations for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause weigh on the USD and exert some pressure.
- Looming recession fears benefit the safe-haven CHF and contribute to the ongoing downfall.
The USD/CHF pair comes under sustained selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to its lowest level since June 2021 during the early part of the European session. The Swissie broke below the key 0.8900 handle after US data showed an unexpected decline in factory gate prices in March. The Producer Price Index (PPI) showed a 0.5% decline versus analysts' expectations of no-change and the same in flatlining February.
The fall in producer prices is often viewed as a early warning of discounting by retailers, and suggests a reduction in inflation on the horizon. This is likely to reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking rates after its next meeting and may even pivot later in the year. The expectation of lower interest rates is negative for the US Dollar because it makes the US less attractive as a place for global investors to park their money. Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data out at the same time as PPI, meanwhile, showed a slight rise to 239K versus the 232K forecast.
The US Dollar (USD) languishes near the monthly low amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the USD/CHF pair. In fact, the markets now seem convinced that the US central bank will be done with its monetary tightening after hiking one last time next month and the bets were reaffirmed by the softer-than-expected US consumer inflation figures released on Wednesday.
The crucial US CPI report on Wednesday and the PPI report on Thursday, have lifted hopes that disinflation is progressing smoothly and may even accelerate, potentially opening the door for the Fed to cut rates during the second half of the year. Adding to this, the March FOMC meeting minutes showed that several policymakers considered pausing interest rate increases after the failure of two regional banks. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed and continues to exert pressure on the Greenback.
The Fed officials, meanwhile, remain wary of a mild US recession this year in the wake of a banking crisis and as high-interest rates continue to hinder economic growth. The outlook tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets, which is evident from the prevalent cautious mood around the equity markets and benefits the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF). This, in turn, is seen as another factor that contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CHF pair.
That said, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on hourly charts is flashing oversold conditions and might hold back traders from placing fresh bearish bets around the USD/CHF pair. Nevertheless, the indicator can remain depressed within oversold conditions for quite some time before prices reverse and it is only when it exits oversold that the signal for a reversal is given – until then bears are likely to keep their shorts running. There is little in the way of technical support until the January 2021 low at 0.8760 comes into view, where the downtrend is likely to pause.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8945
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.8961
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9143
|Daily SMA50
|0.9228
|Daily SMA100
|0.9263
|Daily SMA200
|0.9497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8944
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9007
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9002
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8886
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8828
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9018
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9076
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9113
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
