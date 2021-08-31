USD/CHF slips below 0.9150 as US dollar retreats

USD/CHF prints losses on Tuesday in the European session.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 93.00 consecutively for the second session.

USD/CHF edges lower in the early European trading hours on Tuesday. After testing the high at 0.9186 in the previous session’s, the pair retraced back and made a low of 0.9146 in today’s session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9147, down 0.23% for the day.

The US Treasury yields trade lower at 1.27% with 0.43% gains. The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves in tandem with the benchmark 10-year yields movement and trades below 93.00, which capped the gains for USD/CHF.

US Pending Home Sales in the US fell for the second straight month in July while Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index growth was at seven month low.

On the other hand, the Swiss Franc picked the momentum on broad-based USD weakness, despite the downbeat economic data.

The KOF Economic Barometer in Switzerland eased to 113.5 in August and much below the market expectations of 125.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,528, up 0.43%, hit an all-time high in the US session.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Housing Price Index, S&P/Case-Shiller Home Price Indices, Consumer Confidence data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9146 Today Daily Change -0.0022 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 0.9168 Trends Daily SMA20 0.915 Daily SMA50 0.9165 Daily SMA100 0.9115 Daily SMA200 0.9077 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9185 Previous Daily Low 0.9102 Previous Weekly High 0.92 Previous Weekly Low 0.9106 Previous Monthly High 0.9274 Previous Monthly Low 0.904 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9153 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9134 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9118 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9068 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9034 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9202 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9235 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9285



