USD/CHF slides to fresh weekly lows below 0.9250 ahead of mid-tier US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF fell sharply in the early trading hours of the European session.
  • US Dollar Index remains on the back foot amid falling T-bond yields.
  • Investors await Initial Jobless Claims and JOLTS Job Openings data from US.

After spending the Asian session fluctuating in a very tight range around 0.9300, the USD/CHF pair came under strong pressure in the European morning and dropped to its lowest level in a week at 0.9244. As of writing, the pair was losing 0.53% on a daily basis at 0.9246.

USD selloff remains intact

On Wednesday, the decent demand seen during the 10-year US Treasury note auction in the US triggered a sharp drop in Treasury bond yields and hurt the greenback. The US Dollar Index, which closed the previous two trading days in the negative territory and lost around 0.5% during that span, is currently losing 0.31% at 91.53.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that USD/CHF's one-month risk reversals gauge, the spread between call and put prices, turned positive for the first time since the inception of this data in March 2016. This development suggests that investors are starting to price a bullish outlook in the near term.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor will publish its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Additionally, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the January JOLTS Job Openings report.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9252
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.9296
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9092
Daily SMA50 0.8973
Daily SMA100 0.8992
Daily SMA200 0.912
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9323
Previous Daily Low 0.9276
Previous Weekly High 0.9319
Previous Weekly Low 0.9071
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9305
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9294
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9274
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9251
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9226
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9321
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9346
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9369

 

 

