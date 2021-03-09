USD/CHF slides to 0.9320 area, retreats further from multi-month tops

- USD/CHF witnessed a modest pullback from multi-month tops amid some USD profit-taking.
- Retreating US bond yields seemed to be the only factor exerting pressure on the greenback.
- The risk-on mood, upbeat US economic outlook should help limit the downside for the major.
The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday decent and dropped to fresh session lows, around the 0.9320-15 region in the last hour.
The pair stalled its recent strong bullish trajectory and witnessed a modest pullback from the 0.9375 region, or the highest level since July 2020 amid notable US dollar supply. Expectations that the Fed will take some action to curb the rapid rise in long-term borrowing cost triggered a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompted some US dollar profit-taking and exerted pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
That said, a combination of factors could extend some support to the USD/CHF pair and help limit any deeper losses. The prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery was reinforced by Friday's stunning US NFP report and could attract some dip-buying around the greenback. Investors remain optimistic about the US economic outlook amid the rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccinations and the passage of a massive US fiscal spending bill.
Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment – as depicted by a positive tone surrounding the equity market – might hold investors from buying the safe-haven Swiss franc. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before confirming that the USD/CHF pair might have topped out in the near-term and positioning for any further corrective slide.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the US bond yields will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. Investors will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment, which will drive the safe-haven CHF and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9323
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.44
|Today daily open
|0.9364
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9054
|Daily SMA50
|0.8955
|Daily SMA100
|0.8987
|Daily SMA200
|0.9123
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9364
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9319
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9071
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8871
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9314
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9264
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9389
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9464
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD challenges 50-HMA on the road to recovery towards $1700
Gold is set to regain the $1700 mark as short-term indicators favor the bulls. RSI has edged higher, piercing above the midline. XAU bulls target the falling wedge hurdle at $1703.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.