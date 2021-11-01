USD/CHF slides to 0.9130-25 area, back closer to two-month lows set on Friday

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF met with fresh supply on Monday and eroded a major part of Friday’s recovery gains.
  • A modest USD pullback from over two-week tops seemed to be the only factor exerting pressure.
  • The downside seems limited amid the risk-on mood, rising US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations.

The USD/CHF pair extended its steady intraday descent heading into the North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the 0.9130 region in the last hour.

The pair met with some fresh supply on the first day of a new week and has now reversed a major part of Friday's recovery gains from the 0.9100 mark, or two-month lows. The US dollar witnessed a modest intraday pullback following an early uptick to the highest level since October 13. This, in turn, exerted some pressure on the USD/CHF pair, though a combination of factors should help limit deeper losses.

Investors now seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. The speculations were further fueled by Friday's US Core PCE Price Index, which indicated that consumer cost pressures are getting entrenched. Hawkish Fed expectations triggered a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, which should act as a tailwind for the greenback.

Moreover, investors might also refrain from placing aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the critical two-day FOMC monetary policy meeting starting Tuesday. This makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break below the 0.9100 mark before positioning for any further depreciating move. Traders now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for some short-term impetus.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9133
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 0.9161
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9226
Daily SMA50 0.9217
Daily SMA100 0.9189
Daily SMA200 0.9149
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9176
Previous Daily Low 0.9106
Previous Weekly High 0.9226
Previous Weekly Low 0.9106
Previous Monthly High 0.9338
Previous Monthly Low 0.9106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9149
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9133
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9119
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9077
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9049
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.919
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9218
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.926

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength

EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength

EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar’s demand.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700

GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700

GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.

GBP/USD News

Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal

Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal

Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks’ announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011

Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011

Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?

Read more

Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues

Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues

October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures