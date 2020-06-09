USD/CHF slides further below mid-0.9500s, lowest since late March

- USD/CHF remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.
- A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment boosted demand for the safe-haven CHF.
- Dovish Fed expectations led to a sharp fall in the US bond yields and further inspired bears.
- The intraday fall to 10-week lows seemed unaffected by a goodish pickup in the USD demand.
The USD/CHF pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The intraday slide picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the pair further below mid-0.9500s, or 10-week lows.
As investors digested the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economic recovery, a modest pullback in the equity markets forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to the safety provided a goodish lift to the Swiss franc and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.
Meanwhile, investors also seemed to price in the possibility of a very dovish outlook from the Fed at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and the same was evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, negated the positive impact from resurgent US dollar demand and did little to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.
Tuesday's fall to the lowest level since late March adds credence to last week's break below a near two-month-old trading range and might have already set the stage for a further decline. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards retesting March monthly swing lows, around the key 0.9500 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9542
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9663
|Daily SMA50
|0.9685
|Daily SMA100
|0.968
|Daily SMA200
|0.9775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
“Do or die” moment on the crypto board
The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.
XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API
Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.