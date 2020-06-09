USD/CHF slides further below mid-0.9500s, lowest since late March

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF remained under some selling pressure for the second straight session on Tuesday.
  • A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment boosted demand for the safe-haven CHF.
  • Dovish Fed expectations led to a sharp fall in the US bond yields and further inspired bears.
  • The intraday fall to 10-week lows seemed unaffected by a goodish pickup in the USD demand.

The USD/CHF pair added to the previous day's losses and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. The intraday slide picked up pace during the early European session and pushed the pair further below mid-0.9500s, or 10-week lows.

As investors digested the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economic recovery, a modest pullback in the equity markets forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets. The global flight to the safety provided a goodish lift to the Swiss franc and was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the USD/CHF pair.

Meanwhile, investors also seemed to price in the possibility of a very dovish outlook from the Fed at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and the same was evident from a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, negated the positive impact from resurgent US dollar demand and did little to lend any support to the USD/CHF pair.

Tuesday's fall to the lowest level since late March adds credence to last week's break below a near two-month-old trading range and might have already set the stage for a further decline. Hence, some follow-through weakness towards retesting March monthly swing lows, around the key 0.9500 psychological mark, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9542
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.36
Today daily open 0.9576
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9663
Daily SMA50 0.9685
Daily SMA100 0.968
Daily SMA200 0.9775
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9639
Previous Daily Low 0.9556
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9588
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9607
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9458
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9625
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9674
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9708

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD retreats from highs amid risk-off mood

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD falls to 1.2650 amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.

GBP/USD News

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

“Do or die” moment on the crypto board

The crypto board dawns today with the calm of the last few days, at least in appearance. It is apparent because there are signs that a sudden move could be in the making in the next few hours. Bitcoin and Ethereum are still in the midst of a dominance dispute.

Read more

XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies

XAU/USD jumps back above $1700 as risk-off mood intensifies

 Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.

Gold News

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

WTI drops over $1.5 to $37 mark amid risk-aversion, ahead of API

Following a solid recovery seen in the Asian session on Tuesday, WTI (July futures on Nymex) flipped to losses and gave away over $1.5 to test the 37 mark.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures