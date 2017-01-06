USD/CHF slides further below 1.0100 handle

Having faded a spike to 5-day high near mid-1.0200s, the USD/CHF pair lost further ground on Thursday and fell further below 1.0100 psychological mark.

Currently trading at one-month low, around 1.0080 region, fading expectations over aggressive fiscal policies-led stronger US economic growth, following President-elect Donald Trump's first news conference on Wednesday, has been weighing on the greenback and collaborating to the pair's offered tone for the second consecutive session.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar selling pressure seems to have stalled near a fresh 4-week low as market now look forward to relevant speeches from various Fed officials later during NY session. Also in focus would be the Fed Chair Janet Yellen's appearance during early Asian session on Friday, which would be looked upon for some fresh insights over the central bank's near-term monetary policy outlook.

In the meantime, the usual release of weekly jobless claims, early during NA session, might provide some trading opportunities for short-term traders.

Technical levels to watch

A follow through selling pressure below session low support near 1.0060 level is likely to accelerate the slide towards 1.0040 area (Dec. 8 low) below which the pair seems all set to head towards retesting parity mark. On the upside, 1.0095-1.0100 region now becomes immediate resistance above which the pair seems to recover back towards session high resistance near 1.0140 area ahead of its next major hurdle near 1.0170-75 region.