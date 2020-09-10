USD/CHF slides further below 0.9100 mark, over one-week lows

- A combination of factors exerted pressure on USD/CHF for the second straight day.
- The USD remained depressed amid a pickup in the demand for the common currency.
- Softer risk mood benefitted the safe-haven CHF and contributed to the weaker tone.
The USD/CHF pair weakened further below the 0.9100 mark during the European session and dropped to 1-1/2-week lows in the last hour.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 0.9200 round-figure mark and witnessed some follow-through selling for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The downfall was sponsored by the prevalent US dollar selling bias and softer global risk sentiment.
The USD remained depressed through the first half of the trading action amid some follow-through buying around the shared currency, which remained supported by the overnight report that ECB officials are growing more confident on the region's economic outlook.
Apart from this, a weaker tone surrounding the global equity markets benefitted the safe-haven Swiss franc and contributed to the USD/CHF pair's decline to the 0.9080 horizontal support, which if broken will set the stage for an extension of the downward trajectory.
Thursday's key focus will remain on the much-awaited ECB monetary policy decision, which might infuse some volatility in the FX market. Adding to this, the release of the US Initial Weekly Jobless Claims might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.9124
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9099
|Daily SMA50
|0.9206
|Daily SMA100
|0.9411
|Daily SMA200
|0.9558
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.919
|Previous Daily Low
|0.912
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9163
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8999
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9164
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9075
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9029
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
