USD/CHF slides below 0.8500 mark, downside seems limited ahead of US inflation figures

- USD/CHF trades with a negative bias for the second straight day amid a softer USD.
- The Fed rate-cut uncertainty might hold back traders from placing directional bets.
- A positive risk tone could undermine the CHF and limit losses ahead of the US CPI.
The USD/CHF pair drifts lower for the second straight day on Thursday and slips below the 0.8500 psychological mark during the Asian session. Spot prices, however, remain confined in a familiar trading band held over the past two weeks or so as traders keenly await the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures before placing fresh directional bets.
Heading into the key US data risks, the US Dollar (USD) remains depressed in a one-week-old range amid the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path and is seen exerting some pressure on the USD/CHF pair. That said, the incoming US macro data underscored the fundamental resilience of the American economy. This, along with mixed signals from several Fed officials, forced investors to scale back expectations for a more aggressive policy easing in 2024.
In fact, New York Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday that the US central bank is in a ‘good place’ and has time to think about what’s next for rates, though would eventually need to get policy back to more neutral levels. In contrast, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic earlier this week noted that the central bank still needs to give tight policy time to work on cooling off inflation, which has declined more than expected, and sees two 25 bps cuts by the year-end.
Nevertheless, diminishing odds for an imminent Fed rate cut in March allow the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to hold steady above the 4.0% threshold and support prospects for the emergence of some USD dip-buying. Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is likely to undermine the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and help limit deeper losses for the USD/CHF pair, warranting caution for aggressive bearish traders.
Investors might also prefer to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session, which will influence the Fed's future rate decisions. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the USD demand and determining the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8494
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.8513
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8536
|Daily SMA50
|0.8727
|Daily SMA100
|0.8861
|Daily SMA200
|0.8877
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8535
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8508
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8399
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8821
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8333
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8491
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8547
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8558
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6700, focus stays on US CPI
AUD/USD is holding higher ground above the 0.6700 mark, despite mixed Australian trade figures. The pair is benefitting from the ongoing weakness in the US Dollar even though markets stay cautious ahead of the crucial US CPI data.
USD/JPY remains pressured below 145.50 ahead of US CPI
The Japanese Yen remains on the front foot on Thursday, snapping a two-day losing streak, dragging USD/JPY below 145.50. The Fed rate-cut uncertainty keeps the US Dollar bulls on the defensive ahead of the key US CPI report.
Gold price moves up within a multi-day-old trading range as traders await US CPI
Gold price attracts fresh buyers during the Asian session on Thursday and stalls the previous day's retracement slide from the $2,040-2,042 supply zone. The precious metal, however, remains confined in a multi-day-old trading range and within the striking distance of a multi-week low touched on Monday.
ARB, OP, MATIC, IMX, MNT: Ethereum L2 tokens on a tear as SEC approves all spot Bitcoin ETFs
Ethereum Layers 2 tokens are the top performers amid the climaxing spot BTC ETF euphoria. Arbitrum and Optimism are leading the sector, while Polygon, Immutable X, Mantle and SKALE are recording double-digit gains.
US Inflation Preview: Stocks set to surge if reality fails to meet high Core CPI expectations Premium
Economists expect Core CPI to have risen by 0.3% for the second consecutive month. Headwinds in the economy suggest underlying price rises may have decelerated. The Federal Reserve's focus on inflation means volatility is set to be sky-high.