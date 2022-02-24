USD/CHF skids below 0.9250 after the DXY gets subdued post US sanctions on Russia

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF has slipped below 0.9250 as investors turn cautiously optimistic post-US sanctions on Moscow.
  • The undertone of the market is still negative and investors might stick to the risk-aversion theme.
  • The DXY is waiting for fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war for further direction.

The USD/CHF pair has retreated from Thursday’s high at 0.9288, trading back and forth in a radius of 0.9243-0.9264, and is expected to skid further as the undertone of the market turns cautiously optimistic. It seems that investors have started digesting the maximum worse, which can happen to the world economy through the Russia-Ukraine war.

On Thursday, USD/CHF has witnessed a juggernaut rally after Moscow operated a full-scale military action on Ukraine despite the fear of sanctions and warnings from the Western leaders. The major gained around 0.7% against Wednesday’s closing price. Amid the geopolitical crisis, the risk-off impulse remained active and investors chose the greenback over the Swiss franc.

The situation of Ukraine has worsened after the attacks from the Kremlin. As per the United Nations (UN) refugee agency, “An estimated 100,000 Ukrainians had fled their homes. Thousands were crossing into neighboring countries, including Romania, Moldova, Poland, and Hungary.”

Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is awaiting fresh impetus for further guidance after refreshing 2022 peak. On Thursday, the GDP numbers (annualized) from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis remained in line with the estimates of 7% but improved from the previous print of 6.9%. While the weekly Initial Jobless Claims by the Department of Labor slipped to 232k from the previous print of 249k.

However, Thursday’s Employment Level released by the Swiss Statistics improved to 5.239M above than the market estimates and previous print of 5.179M and 5.213M respectively.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9258
Today Daily Change 0.0076
Today Daily Change % 0.83
Today daily open 0.9182
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9235
Daily SMA50 0.9202
Daily SMA100 0.9211
Daily SMA200 0.918
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9219
Previous Daily Low 0.9168
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9188
Previous Monthly High 0.9343
Previous Monthly Low 0.9092
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9199
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.916
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9139
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9109
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9211
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.924
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9262

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD reclaims the 1.1200 figure post-printing a YTD low at 1.1106 as Russian's invasion to Ukraine remains

EUR/USD reclaims the 1.1200 figure post-printing a YTD low at 1.1106 as Russian's invasion to Ukraine remains

The EUR/USD losses in the day some 0.81%, amid Russia’s offensive on Ukraine. Conflict woes between Ukraine and Russia dampened market players’ mood. EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Neutral-downward biased, though a daily close below 1.1200, could exacerbate a move towards 1.1100.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3380 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war

GBP/USD hovers around 1.3380 ahead of fresh impetus from the Russia-Ukraine war

The GBP/USD pair has rebounded from the lows of 1.3273 and is oscillating in a narrow range of 1.3376-1.3403 as investors are waiting for fresh headlines from the Russia-Ukraine tussle. The cable has been hammered by the market participants on Thursday after a full-scale invasion by Russia.

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers

AUD/USD stabilizes at around 0.7150 as Wall Street recovers

The AUD/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 0.7094, now trading at around 0.7150 as US indexes recover heading into the close. International sanctions falling on Russia as the country invades Ukraine. 

AUD/USD News

Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv

Investors fleeing cryptocurrencies as residents flee Kyiv

Cryptocurrencies are waking up to a shocker this morning as the whole Eastern border of Ukraine is under siege of missile attacks by Russia and Belarus. 

Read more

Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally Premium

Russian Invasion: Ukraine's government could collapse sooner, markets would see relief rally

Markets have woken up to a dark day of war and have reacted rapidly. However, a quick end to major hostilities could trigger a relief rally. At least a partial one.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures