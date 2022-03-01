USD/CHF skids below 0.9170 amid an expansion in the risk appetite

- USD/CHF is eyeing 0.9150 as investors underpin the risk-off impulse post the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
- The outperformance of Swiss Retail Sales has supported the Swiss franc.
- The headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war will remain a key driver going forward.
The USD/CHF pair has plunged on Monday after the ultra-hot volatile market cools off after a broad-based buying in the global markets. USD/CHF is juggling near 0.9170 on Tuesday but is expected to extend losses after slipping below Tuesday’s low at 0.9165.
The market has remained vulnerable for risk-sensitive assets amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which has caused death and destruction in Ukraine. The Western leaders have imposed a spree of sanctions on the Moscow post the expansion of Russian military activities on Ukraine. Russia has been isolated by cutting it off from the SWIFT international banking system. Additionally, the EU and U.S. announced moves that effectively froze over half the extent of the Russian Central Bank's foreign reserves, as per Reuters. This has intensified a threat of recession in Europe, which is why the safe-haven appeal has remained underpinned.
However, the global sell-off of risk-sensitive assets has rebounded after the peace talks between Moscow and Ukraine at the Belarusian border. Although, there has been no positive outcome yet and the nations will discuss the negotiations again but agreement on peace talks has established grounds towards a ceasefire.
Moreover, the yearly Retail Sales released by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office on Monday has increased to 5.1%, much higher than the previous print of (0.5), which has also underpinned the Swiss franc against the greenback.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is gauging support around 96.75 but looks to plunge further amid fading risk-aversion theme.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.88
|Today daily open
|0.9255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9229
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.921
|Daily SMA200
|0.9182
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9284
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9229
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9289
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.925
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9228
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9339
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
