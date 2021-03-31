USD/CHF set to reach the 0.9467 mid-July high – Commerzbank

US Dollar strength continues to be seen across the board. For example, in the USD/CHF pair which is gunning for the 0.9467 mid-July high, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank.

Key quotes

“USD/CHF has overcome the 0.9421 June 23 low above which beckons the mid-July high at 0.9467. Further up sits the 50% retracement of the 2019-2021 decline at 0.9499. Our medium-term upside target is the 200-week ma at 0.9663.”

“Slips should find support around the 0.9375 March 9 high and also around the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9324 below which the September high can be spotted at 0.9296.”

“We will retain our medium-term bullish forecast while the cross stays above the 0.9215 mid-March low.”