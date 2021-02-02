USD/CHF sees move towards the seven-month downtrend at 0.9005 – Commerzbank

The USD/CHF pair is approaching the seven month downtrend at 0.9005 after breaking above a key area of resistance around the 0.8920 level on Monday, Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, informs.
“USD/CHF has finally managed to erode the 0.8918 December 21, 24 and 28 peak. It is approaching the August, September and November lows at 0.8983/0.9010. The seven-month downtrend lies at 0.9005. Please note the intraday Elliott wave count is positive.”
“Intraday dips lower should find initial support at 0.8887 uptrend and 0.8830/23, and only failure here will trigger a retest of the 0.8758 recent low.”
“Below 0.8758 would allow for an extension to 0.8703/.8698, the 2014 lows but we look for these to hold the initial test.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
