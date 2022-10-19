  • USD/CHF is aiming to overstep the 1.0060 hurdle amid a dismal market mood.
  • Fed’s Beige Book has stated that price pressures are still elevated while the labor market is moderating.
  • The 10-year US Treasury yields have refreshed their 14-year high at 4.14%.

The USD/CHF pair has terminated its minor correction from 1.0063 in early Asia and has resumed its upside journey. Earlier, the asset displayed a juggernaut rally to near 1.0063 as the risk-on profile lost its traction.

 A mild sell-off in S&P500 after a two-day winning spell trimmed investors’ risk appetite and improved the appeal for safe-haven assets. The US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating marginally below the immediate hurdle of 113.00 and is preparing for a break of the same. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have refreshed their 14-year high at 4.14% amid soaring bets for a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

On the Swiss franc front, investors are awaiting the release of the Trade Balance data. The economic data is expected to improve to 3,558M vs. the prior release of 3,424M.

The roadmap provided by St. Louis Fed Bank President James Bullard indicates that the central bank will remain hawkish for a longer period. Fed policymaker believed that the central bank is expected to lift rates by another 75 basis points (bps) when it meets on November 1-2, with an additional 50 or 75 bps increase also likely in December. He further added that the Fed needs to visit the right rate level first and then will approach data dependency.

Meanwhile, concerns for price pressures are still solid as the release of the Fed’s Beige Book has stated that price growth remained elevated although some easing was noted across several districts. Inputs for firms have become more expensive while some declines have been noted in the cost of fuel and freight. The labor demand is moderate as some firms are reluctant to add more payrolls on expectations of an economic slowdown.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0052
Today Daily Change 0.0107
Today Daily Change % 1.08
Today daily open 0.9945
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.989
Daily SMA50 0.9736
Daily SMA100 0.9707
Daily SMA200 0.9558
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9979
Previous Daily Low 0.9919
Previous Weekly High 1.0074
Previous Weekly Low 0.9916
Previous Monthly High 0.9966
Previous Monthly Low 0.948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9942
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9956
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9917
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9888
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9857
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9976
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0008
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0036

 

 

When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Ahead of the data, AUD/USD depressed around 0.6270, despite the recent bounce off weekly low, as traders await the key Australia employment report during early Thursday. The Aussie pair printed the first daily loss on turnaround Wednesday amid a risk-off mood.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Consolidation extends, nothing new under the sun

EUR/USD: Consolidation extends, nothing new under the sun

The EUR/USD pair has turned sideways after dropping to near the immediate support of 0.9760 in the early Tokyo session. A rebound in the risk-off profile terminated the two-day winning spell. The RSI (14) has failed to sustain in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.

EUR/USD News

Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81

Gold tumbles, looking to test the year low at $1,614.81

XAUUSD fell on Wednesday to $1,628.35, its lowest in 3 weeks, as investors resumed buying the Dollar. Market mood deteriorated on the back of renewed growth-related concerns. Gold cannot compete now with soaring rates in the US and tends to fall in risk-averse scenarios.

Gold News

Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead

Ethereum Price Prediction: Network activity signals red days ahead

ETH shows a significant influx of investors actively participating in the network. Ethereum price could become problematic for long-term investors as a sweep-the-lows event is becoming more self-fulfilling. Key levels have been identified.

Read more

Australian Employment Preview: Near-term relief to the long-lasting pain Premium

Australian Employment Preview: Near-term relief to the long-lasting pain

Australia will publish its September employment report on Thursday, October 20. The country is expected to have added 25,000 new jobs, decreasing from the previous 33,500. The Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.5%.

Read more

