USD/CHF seen struggling in the 0.9960 region – Commerzbank

Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, believes the pair could fail and event spark a reversion in the 0.9960 area.

Key Quotes

“USD/CHF appears to be baulking just ahead of tougher resistance at .9841/44, the September and October lows and the 200 day ma at .9963. We should see the market struggle here and we would not be surprised to see a reversal.”

“Failure at current levels would place the market back in the range and re-target the .9613 January low and the September 2018 low at .9543.”