USD/CHF seeks stability above 0.8600 as USD Index refreshes day’s high

- USD/CHF is looking for a stabilized auction above 0.8600 amid a recovery in the US Dollar Index.
- US equities are expected to remain uncertain as further movement will be guided by the second-quarter result season.
- Fed Waller commented that two more interest rate hikes are still appropriate by the year-end.
The USD/CHF pair is aiming for stability above the round-level resistance of 0.8600 in the early New York session. The Swiss Franc asset has found some strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh day’s high after building a base below the psychological resistance of 100.00.
S&P500 is expected to open on a muted note following cues from overnight action in futures. US equities are expected to remain uncertain as further movement will be guided by the second-quarter result season. The overall market mood is quite cautious amid obscurity among market participants.
The US Dollar Index has refreshed its day’s high around 100.00. The action in the USD Index seems the outcome of oversold signals by momentum oscillators as fundamentals are still not supportive. Following USD’s action, the u-year US Treasury yields have also rebounded to near 3.81%.
As inflation has softened dramatically and the labor market is not extremely tight as it used to be, hopes for only one more interest rate from the Federal Reserve (Fed) by the year-end have remained firm. Contrary to that, Fed policymakers are still not convinced.
Last week, Fed Governor Christopher Waller commented that two more interest rate hikes are still appropriate by the year-end. While the commentary from Chicago Fed Bank Austan Goolsbee conveyed that inflation is progressively declining but still a lot of work to do.
On the Swiss Franc front, more interest rate hikes from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) are highly anticipated despite inflation having displayed a print below 2%. For keeping inflation steadily below 2%, SNB Chairman Thomas J. Jordan would raise interest rates further in September.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8612
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8619
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8895
|Daily SMA50
|0.8965
|Daily SMA100
|0.904
|Daily SMA200
|0.9253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8566
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8918
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8566
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8591
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.858
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
