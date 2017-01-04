USD/CHF scope for a retest of 1.0020 – Commerzbank

USD/CHF scope for a retest of 1.0020 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
The pair could drop further and re-visit the 1.0020 area, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.
Key Quotes
“USD/CHF has lost upside momentum at the1.0328 2015 and 10344 December 2016 highs”.
“The 1.0344 level is regarded as a major break up point to the 1.0910 61.8% retracement of the move down from 2005 and we await a CLOSE above this level”.
“This is a tough band of resistance for the market and it has again held implying that we are likely to see a deeper retracement lower near term. There is scope for1.0020, the 8th December low”.
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Shrinking
|4H
|Bullish
|Oversold
|High
|1D
|Strongly Bearish
|Oversold
|Low
|1W
|Bullish
|Neutral
|High