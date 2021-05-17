USD/CHF: Risk reversal jumps the most in two weeks

One-month risk reversal of USD/CHF, a gauge of calls to puts, rose the most in May by the end of Friday’s trading, per the latest data from Reuters.

This goes against the USD/CHF rebound from the monthly low, up 0.14% intraday near 0.9025 by the press time of early Monday.

Risk reversals flashed +0.025 figure for Friday, suggesting the buyers are gradually firming up controls and/or a short-covering move is building.

Technically, USD/CHF remains pressured unless crossing a confluence of 100-day and 200-day SMA around 0.9080-85. Meanwhile, 0.8990 holds the key to the fresh downside.