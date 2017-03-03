USD/CHF: Risk-off caps recovery below 1.0100

USD/CHF: Risk-off caps recovery below 1.0100By Dhwani Mehta
The recovery witnessed in USD/CHF in Asia ran into resistance just below 1.01 barrier, now keeping the spot side-lined around 10-DMA at 1.0084.
USD/CHF tracks DXY recovery
Currently, the USD/CHF pair trades +0.10% higher at 1.0086, trying hard to take on the recovery from 1.0075 region. Renewed broad based US dollar buying lost steam last hour, dragging USD/CHF southwards in the early European trading.
More so, persisting risk-off trades, triggered by reports of North Korean missiles launch into the Japanese waters, offers some support to the CHF, thus restricting further recovery in USD/CHF.
Later today, the US factory orders will take center-stage and provide fresh impetus for the USD traders, as we gradually progress towards the highly-influential event of this week, the US labor market report, due for release this Friday.
USD/CHF Technical Levels
To the upside, the next resistances are seen near 1.0112/20 (1h 50-SMA/ Feb 15 high) and 1.0142/50 (Feb 22 high/ psychological levels) and from there to 1.0184/76 (Jan 10 high/ Fib R2). To the downside, immediate support might be located at 1.0065 (20-DMA/ classic R2) and below that at 1.050/38 (classic R3/ 50-DMA) and at 1.0000 (parity).
|TREND INDEX
|OB/OS INDEX
|VOLATILY INDEX
|15M
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Low
|1H
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low
|4H
|Bullish
|Overbought
|Low
|1D
|Bearish
|Overbought
|Low
|1W
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Low