USD/CHF rises to fresh two-month highs above 0.9280

USD/CHF is rising for the sixth straight day on Friday.

US Dollar Index is clinging to daily gains above 94.50.

Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory.

The USD/CHF pair registered gains for the fifth straight day on Thursday and continues to push higher on Friday. As of writing, the pair, which touched its best level in two months at 0.9287 earlier in the day, was up 0.15% on the day at 92.80.

Eyes on Wall Street

The broad-based USD strength seems to be fueling USD/CHF's upside on Friday. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index rose above 94.60 for the first time since late July and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 94.51.

Reflecting the flight-to-safety, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open deep in the negative territory.

On the other hand, CHF struggles to capitalize on risk aversion. Following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy meeting earlier in the week, SNB's Chairman Thomas Jordan noted that interventions in the foreign exchange had an impact against the upward pressure of the Swiss franc and added that their policy situation remains "more or less the same."

Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders data for August. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on US stocks' performance. A sharp decline in major equity indexes in the US could allow the USD to end the week on a strong footing and lifts USD/CHF toward 0.9300.

Technical levels to watch for