USD/CHF rises to fresh two-month highs above 0.9280

- USD/CHF is rising for the sixth straight day on Friday.
- US Dollar Index is clinging to daily gains above 94.50.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open in the negative territory.
The USD/CHF pair registered gains for the fifth straight day on Thursday and continues to push higher on Friday. As of writing, the pair, which touched its best level in two months at 0.9287 earlier in the day, was up 0.15% on the day at 92.80.
Eyes on Wall Street
The broad-based USD strength seems to be fueling USD/CHF's upside on Friday. Supported by safe-haven flows, the US Dollar Index rose above 94.60 for the first time since late July and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 94.51.
Reflecting the flight-to-safety, the S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% on the day, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to open deep in the negative territory.
On the other hand, CHF struggles to capitalize on risk aversion. Following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) monetary policy meeting earlier in the week, SNB's Chairman Thomas Jordan noted that interventions in the foreign exchange had an impact against the upward pressure of the Swiss franc and added that their policy situation remains "more or less the same."
Later in the day, the US Census Bureau will release the Durable Goods Orders data for August. Meanwhile, investors will keep a close eye on US stocks' performance. A sharp decline in major equity indexes in the US could allow the USD to end the week on a strong footing and lifts USD/CHF toward 0.9300.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9278
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.9268
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9124
|Daily SMA50
|0.9143
|Daily SMA100
|0.9347
|Daily SMA200
|0.952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.914
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9052
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9229
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9293
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9319
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9358
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
