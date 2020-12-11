USD/CHF rises sharply to 0.8900 on Friday, erases weekly losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Swiss franc drops across the board on Friday, even amid risk appetite
  • USD/CHF is having the best day in weeks, climbs to 0.8900.

The USD/CHF is rising sharply in Friday and recently climbed to 0.8908, hitting the highest level in two days. The pair is recovering from multi-year lows, boosted by a stronger US dollar that gains particularly versus main European currencies.

The lack of agreement in Brexit and despite lower US yields, USD/CHF is rising steadily on Friday. Even as global markets decline. The Swiss franc is also lower against the euro and flat versus the pound.

The US Dollar Index is up on Friday, trading around 91.00. It is trending higher but still remains near the monthly lows. The recovery of the US dollar versus European currencies is seen so far as a correction.

Consolidation ahead?

The main trend in USD/CHF is bearish. The negative momentum eased. So far no clear signs of a reversal are seen. It would be positive for the greenback if it holds above 0.8900. The next resistance stands at 0.8945, followed by 0.9020.

Friday’s rally is the best performance of the dollar in weeks. The weekly candle shows the Swiss franc losing strength and suggesting a potential consolidation ahead between 0.9020/30 and 0.8850. While below 0.9140, the bias will be downward.

Technical levels

usdchf

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8907
Today Daily Change 0.0038
Today Daily Change % 0.43
Today daily open 0.8869
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9028
Daily SMA50 0.9085
Daily SMA100 0.9108
Daily SMA200 0.9348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8902
Previous Daily Low 0.8852
Previous Weekly High 0.9093
Previous Weekly Low 0.8886
Previous Monthly High 0.9208
Previous Monthly Low 0.8982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8883
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8847
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8825
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8798
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8897
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8924
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

