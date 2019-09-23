USD/CHF reverses early dip, holds steady just above 0.9900 handle ahead of US PMI

- Concerns about slowing global growth provided a minor lift to safe-haven currencies.
- The USD caught some fresh bids and helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
- Investors now eye US PMI prints, Fedspeaks for some short-term trading impetus.
The USD/CHF pair quickly reversed an early European session dip to sub-0.9900 levels and might now be headed towards the top end of its daily trading range.
Worries about global growth resurfaced on Monday following yet another disappointing Euro-zone PMI prints for September and triggered a fresh wave of risk-aversion trade, which boosted the Swiss Franc's safe-haven appeal and exerted some intraday pressure on the major.
Resurgent USD demand helped limit early dip
The global flight to safety was further reinforced by a sharp intraday slide in the US Treasury bond yields, though a goodish pickup in the US Dollar demand, primarily led by some renewed selling around the shared currency, helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
The pair managed to rebound around 20-25 pips from daily lows and held stable near the 0.9910-15 region as market participants now look forward to the release of flash US manufacturing and services PMI in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Apart from this, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members – New York Fed President John Williams and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard – might drive sentiment surrounding the greenback and further contribute towards providing some short-term impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.991
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9909
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9887
|Daily SMA50
|0.9846
|Daily SMA100
|0.9907
|Daily SMA200
|0.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9937
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9889
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9976
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9659
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9864
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9838
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9982
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped sharply below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.