USD/CHF reverses a modest intraday dip, flat-lined below 0.9200 mark

- USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying on Friday amid a broad-based USD strength.
- Expectations that the Fed will begin tapering soon extended support to the USD.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven CHF and capped gains for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair bounced around 30 pips from daily swing lows and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9185-90 region, though lacked any follow-through.
The pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9160 region in the last trading day of the week and is now looking to build on this week’s positive move from sub-0.9100 levels. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent strong bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar, bolstered by expectations that the Fed will begin reducing the pace of its massive asset purchases later this year.
The minutes of the latest FOMC meeting held on July 27-28 seems to have convinced investors that the Fed is now comfortable to roll back its pandemic-era stimulus. Policymakers thought that the benchmark of substantial further progress criterion has been met in terms of inflation and maximum employment. This, in turn, pushed the key USD Index to a nine-and-half-month high on Friday.
Apart from the possibility that the Fed might announce its tapering plan at the next meeting in September, COVID-19 jitters dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. This was evident from the prevalent risk-off mood around the equity markets, which underpinned the safe-haven Swiss franc and turned out to be the only factor that capped gains for the USD/CHF pair.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, market participants now await fresh catalysts before placing any aggressive directional bets. Hence, the focus shifts to the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled for 26 to 28 August. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment might produce some trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9184
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9139
|Daily SMA50
|0.9157
|Daily SMA100
|0.9126
|Daily SMA200
|0.9076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9207
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9146
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9143
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
