USD/CHF retreats from multi-month highs, consolidates gains around 0.9450

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CHF touched its highest level since July on Thursday.
  • US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet above 93.00.
  • Focus shifts to Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI data from US.

Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, the USD/CHF pair managed to close in the positive territory on Wednesday and continued to push higher on Thursday. After touching its highest level since July at 0.9473, however, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase and was last seen gaining 0.18% on the day at 0.9451.

Focus shifts to US PMI data

The upbeat market mood made it difficult for the CHF to stay resilient against the USD and allowed USD/CHF to edge higher. Reflecting the risk-on environment, the S&P 500 Index notched a new all-time high at 3,994 on Wednesday. Furthermore, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield gained more than 2% and helped USD/CHF stay in the positive territory.

Although the 10-year T-bond yield is losing more than 1% on Thursday, the US Dollar Index stays relatively quiet around 93.20. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.3% on a daily basis, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to keep a firm footing. 

Later in the session, the IHS Markit and the ISM will be both releasing April Manufacturing PMI reports. Investors expect the data to show an ongoing expansion in the manufacturing sector's business activity at a strong pace. 

Nevertheless, USD/CHF could struggle to find direction in the second half of the day with trading conditions thinning out ahead of the Easter holiday.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9455
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.9436
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9318
Daily SMA50 0.9111
Daily SMA100 0.9024
Daily SMA200 0.9106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9459
Previous Daily Low 0.9404
Previous Weekly High 0.9418
Previous Weekly Low 0.9223
Previous Monthly High 0.9459
Previous Monthly Low 0.9071
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9438
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9425
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9407
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9378
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9352
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9462
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9488
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9517

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 on market calm, upbeat UK PMI

GBP/USD has turned upward as the UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 58.9 in the final read for March and as markets calm. after President Biden presented his infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA. Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead. Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.

Gold News

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.

Read more

XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers

XPeng announces record Q1 deliveries, NIO also delivers

XPeng announces record Q1 2021 deliveries on Thursday. XPeng shares jump sharply after release. NIO also releases record electric vehicle deliveries.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures