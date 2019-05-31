USD/CHF retreats farther from weekly tops, slides to mid-1.0000s amid risk-off mood

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  Trump's move to slap tariffs on Mexico triggers a fresh wave of global risk aversion trade.
   •  The global flight to safety boosted the CHF's safe-haven status and prompts fresh selling.
   •  A subdued USD price action, amid tumbling US bond yields, does little to lend any support.

The USD/CHF pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and extended the overnight pullback from weekly tops. 

Having faced rejection near the 1.0100 handle in the previous session, a fresh wave of global risk aversion trade underpinned the Swiss Franc's safe-haven demand and prompted some fresh selling during the Asian session on Friday. 

The US President Donald Trump's shock move to slap tariffs on Mexico, coupled with reports that China is ready with a plan to limit the rare earth exports to the US intensified fears over a global trade war and boosted demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

The US Treasury bond yields took a sharp knock amid the global flight to safety, which kept a lid on the recent US Dollar rally to near two-year tops and further collaborated to the pair's ongoing slide to an intraday low level of the  1.0050 region.

With the broader market risk sentiment turning out to be a key driver of the pair's momentum, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket in order to grab some short-term trading opportunities on the last trading day of the week. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.006
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 1.0079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0103
Daily SMA50 1.008
Daily SMA100 1.0036
Daily SMA200 0.9958
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0099
Previous Daily Low 1.0069
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.008
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0066
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0036
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0096
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0112
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0126

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss

EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off

GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies

Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.

USD/JPY News

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark

Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.

Gold News

The limits of Yuan devaluation

The limits of Yuan devaluation

In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location