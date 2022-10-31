- The dollar rallies for the third consecutive day, returning to levels beyond parity.
- Hopes of an aggressive Fed hike are buoying the USD.
- USD/CHF: Next upside targets are 1.0030 and 1.0145.
The US dollar is appreciating for the third consecutive day against the Swiss franc. The pair has extended its rebound from last week’s lows at 0.9840 to levels beyond parity, with the market focusing on the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, due later this week.
Hopes of an aggressive hike by the Fed are buoying the USD
The main focus this week is Wednesday's US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. All signs are pointing to another 0.75% rate hike, the fourth in a row, which has created a favorable scenario for the US dollar.
In the macroeconomic calendar, The US Chicago PMI has shown that business activity deteriorated beyond expectations in October and the same accounts for the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index. These figures have increased fears about a slowdown in economic activity in the last quarter of the year, although the impact on the US dollar has been muted.
In Switzerland, retail sales increased at a 3.2% yearly pace in September, according to data from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office. This reading comes slightly below the 3.3% anticipated by the market, yet, well above the 2.1% seen in August.
USD/CHF: Increasing bullish momentum above 1.0000
From a technical perspective, the pair has confirmed its near-tern bullish bias breaching the 200-hour SMA at the 0.9980 area, which is now acting as support. On the upside, the pair is struggling against a resistance area at 1.0030 (October 24,25 highs) which would open the path toward a three-year high at 1.0145.
On the downside, the mentioned 200-hour SMA at the 0.9980 area is keeping bears at a bay. Below here, the next potential targets are October 30 low at 0.9945 and October 27 high at 0.9920/25.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0015
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|0.9955
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9953
|Daily SMA50
|0.9813
|Daily SMA100
|0.9727
|Daily SMA200
|0.9591
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.998
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9883
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0032
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9842
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9943
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9899
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0037
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
