The dollar rallies for the third consecutive day, returning to levels beyond parity.

Hopes of an aggressive Fed hike are buoying the USD.

USD/CHF: Next upside targets are 1.0030 and 1.0145.

The US dollar is appreciating for the third consecutive day against the Swiss franc. The pair has extended its rebound from last week’s lows at 0.9840 to levels beyond parity, with the market focusing on the Fed’s monetary policy meeting, due later this week.

Hopes of an aggressive hike by the Fed are buoying the USD

The main focus this week is Wednesday's US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. All signs are pointing to another 0.75% rate hike, the fourth in a row, which has created a favorable scenario for the US dollar.

In the macroeconomic calendar, The US Chicago PMI has shown that business activity deteriorated beyond expectations in October and the same accounts for the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index. These figures have increased fears about a slowdown in economic activity in the last quarter of the year, although the impact on the US dollar has been muted.

In Switzerland, retail sales increased at a 3.2% yearly pace in September, according to data from the Swiss Federal Statistics Office. This reading comes slightly below the 3.3% anticipated by the market, yet, well above the 2.1% seen in August.

USD/CHF: Increasing bullish momentum above 1.0000

From a technical perspective, the pair has confirmed its near-tern bullish bias breaching the 200-hour SMA at the 0.9980 area, which is now acting as support. On the upside, the pair is struggling against a resistance area at 1.0030 (October 24,25 highs) which would open the path toward a three-year high at 1.0145.

On the downside, the mentioned 200-hour SMA at the 0.9980 area is keeping bears at a bay. Below here, the next potential targets are October 30 low at 0.9945 and October 27 high at 0.9920/25.

Technical levels to watch