  • The dollar dives 0.5% on the day to test week lows at 0.9245.
  • US Treasury bonds slide amid a negative market mood.
  • Concerns about surging COVID-19 cases are casting doubts on China's economic recovery.

The Greenback’s reversal from Wednesday’s highs near 0.9300 is gaining traction on Thursday’s European trading with the pair testing fresh intra-week lows below 0.9245, following a mild recovery attempt, which was capped at 0.9285 earlier today.

From a wider perspective, the pair is resuming its downtrend from the 0.9340 resistance area tested at the start of the week, dangerously approaching a key support hurdle around 0.9210/20.

The Dollar retreats as US bond yields tick down

With the economic calendar lacking first-tier indicators, the moderate decline in US Bond yields, with the benchmark 10-year note ticking down 2.4 basis points to 3.862% amid a sourer market mood is weighing on US Dollar’s demand.

The surging COVID-19 infections in China since the Government relaxed its Zero-COVID policy are overwhelming the country’s healthcare system, crushing market hopes of a solid recovery in the world’s second major economy.

Against this backdrop, some countries have started imposing restrictions on inbound travelers from China. The US and Italy have established mandatory tests on arrivals from the Asian country and India has just announced a similar measure.

Furthermore, escalating tensions in Ukraine, with the Russian army shelling Kyiv and other cities following Putin’s refusal to accept Zelenski’s 10-point peace plan, has contributed to dampening market sentiment

On the economic calendar, the Swiss ZEW survey posted larger-than-expected improvement on Wednesday. Economic expectations improved to a -42.8 reading in December against market expectations of -50.5 and from the -57.5 seen in the previous month.

Today the US weekly jobless claims and crude oil stocks figures will be observed in an otherwise thin post-Christmas calendar.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9248
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.47
Today daily open 0.9292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9332
Daily SMA50 0.9568
Daily SMA100 0.9658
Daily SMA200 0.9644
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9307
Previous Daily Low 0.9245
Previous Weekly High 0.9348
Previous Weekly Low 0.9227
Previous Monthly High 1.0148
Previous Monthly Low 0.9357
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9269
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9284
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9256
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.922
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9194
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9318
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9344
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.938

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

AUD/USD changes course, nears 0.6800

The AUD/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 0.6709, approaching the 0.6800 threshold amid the better tone of Wall Street. Equities recovered amid easing concerns related to the latest Chinese coronavirus spread.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

USD/JPY on its way to retest the year’s low

The USD/JPY pair extended its early decline to close Thursday below the 133.00 threshold. Broad US Dollar weakness and the Bank of Japan´s unplanned bond purchase operations underpinned the JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold buyers waiting for a reason to add longs

Gold recovered some ground on Thursday, now trading at around $1,813. A shortened week ahead of New-Year celebrations implies reduced volumes and volatility across the FX board. 

Gold News

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price rips through support and could sink below $4.0

Polkadot price got slaughtered on Wednesday with a loss of over 4% intraday. DOT bulls were outpaced by bears as the sell-off in tech equities keeps ongoing.

Read more

The year in review and ahead

The year in review and ahead

Today‘s analysis is going to concentrate on the key 2022 developments shaping up the investing and trading landscape of 2023 – across the many markets on the watch, all naturally intertwined with macroeconomics and economic policy notes.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures