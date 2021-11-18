USD/CHF remains pressured towards 0.9250 amid cautious mood

- Rising inflation concerns continue to stress the swissie traders.
- The cautious market mood aided the Swiss franc's safe-haven appeal, contributed to the drop.
- USD/CHF struggles around 0.9270, investors eye Swiss macro data.
The USD/CHF pair is dropping towards 0.9250, moving further away from the last October 12 high of 0.9300 level. The cross-country pair is trading around 0.9272, down 0.12%, during the Asian trading session on Thursday. It appears that the latest trend in the currency pair is led by marginal ease in the value of the US dollar. Also, the pullback in the US treasury yield is giving a much-needed boost to the USD/CHF bears.
Like its peers, Switzerland is also not cushioned enough to side-line the effects of inflation. Hence, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) is putting efforts to curb the rising inflation. It is worth mentioning that the inflation rate rose by 0.3% to 0.2% in October, the highest since August 2018. Now, as the Swiss economy regains its momentum, prices are beginning to catch up.
Despite the vaccination campaign in process, the uncertainty led by the variants of the COVID-19 virus continues to stress the policymakers and market participants. In addition to this, with European Central Bank (ECB), maintaining its transitory stance on the pandemic-led inflation will keep the pair under pressure.
The rate markets have been estimating the likelihood of a rate hike from the Fed by July 2022 amid worries of rising inflation. The US dollar's recent journey has halted on Wednesday, with the DXY falling back to the 95.80s.
In the meantime, concerns about surging consumers have provided a headwind dampened investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets. The dilly-dally mood of investors around equity markets further solidifies concern. It has propelled the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand and further contributed to the USD/CHF pair's intraday downfall.
The broader market risk sentiment would play a key role for USD/CHF traders. Investors will also eye for Switzerland Industrial production YoY data, Import/Export MoM numbers and Trade balance figure for the month of October. Also, US Initial Jobless Claims data and ISM Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for November to find impetus.
USD/CHF technical levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9271
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9279
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9175
|Daily SMA50
|0.9224
|Daily SMA100
|0.9192
|Daily SMA200
|0.9165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.933
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9276
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9238
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9338
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9297
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9309
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.926
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9206
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9349
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9368
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.1300 as yields weigh on USD
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1350, extending the bounce from 16-month lows. Inflation expectations weigh on the Treasury yields, in turn, on the dollar. ECB policymakers tame reflation fears. US data, speeches from Fed and ECB officials in focus.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3500 on Brexit, BOE rate hike concerns
GBP/USD eases from weekly top to 1.3485, stays within immediate 20-pip range during early Thursday. In doing so, the cable pair consolidates the biggest daily gain in over a week amid cautious sentiment on Brexit concerns and a sluggish Asian session.
Gold sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns
Gold is holding on in bullish territory and is attempting to continue high following the dip at the start of the week. The price is flat in Asia around $1,868.00 and has stuck to a tight range between $1,870.94 and $1,866.33 so far.
Chainlink finds likely support, LINK to resume rise to $50
Chainlink price action faces increased profit-taking and broader market uncertainty. A drop below the bear flag has been halted at a strong support zone. A zone that must hold or Chainlink could face a swift descent to $20. Chainlink price is pitted against a powerful inflection point at the $29 level.
Central Banks can’t fix the most pressing problems leading to inflation
We get housing data today and tomorrow. At a guess, energy costs and speculation about the Fed nominations will lead the news. As noted above, there is chatter about the US and China getting together to release supplies from their respective strategic reserves. We say “when pigs fly.”