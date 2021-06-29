USD/CHF remains poised to extend gains beyond 0.9200 on USD strength

- USD/CHF moves higher on Tuesday in the Asian session.
- US dollar stays elevated despite falling US Treasury yields.
- Risk-on mood exerts pressure on the Swiss franc.
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps USD/CHF mildly higher in the initial Asian trading hours. After reaching a high of 0.9239 on June 18, the pair touched the low of 0.9142 in the previous week.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9195, up 0.03% for the day.
The US dollar index trades at 91.82 with 0.05% gains, after falling near the 91.40 level on Monday. Investors continued to digest Fed’s dovish and a higher-than-expected Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) data in the previous week. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Manufacturing Index fell to 31.1 in June on Monday.
The US 10-year benchmark yields read below 1.50% on mixed Fed’s official stance on inflation and interest rates.
It is worth noting that S&P Futures were trading at 4,290 with 0.23% gains.
On the other hand, the Swiss franc remains on the backfoot on improved market sentiment. However, the resurgence of corona cases and the comments from US President Joe Biden on Iran’s nuclear deal sour the market mood, which benefited the safe-haven asset franc.
The divergence in the monetary policy stance between the two economies is expected to influence the pair’s performance in the near future.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9067
|Daily SMA50
|0.9063
|Daily SMA100
|0.9132
|Daily SMA200
|0.9072
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9214
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9167
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9237
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9142
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9165
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.893
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9196
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9185
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9239
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
