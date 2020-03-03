USD/CHF remains depressed near multi-month lows, around 0.9570 level

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF pair fails to get any respite from a combination of supporting factors.
  • Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment.
  • Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD but failed to lend any support.

The USD/CHF pair remained on the defensive through the early European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9570 region.

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's late bounce from near 1-1/2 year lows, rather met with some fresh supply on Tuesday and seemed rather unaffected by a combination of supporting factors.

Bulls still seemed reluctant

Speculations of a coordinated interest rate cut by major central banks led to a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment, albeit did little to dampen demand for perceived safe-haven currencies, including the Swiss franc.

The risk-on flow assisted the US Treasury bond yields to stage a goodish recovery from all-time lows. This eventually helped ease the recent bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar, but failed to impress bulls.

It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or continues with its ongoing downward trajectory amid absent relevant market-moving US economic releases on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the G7 teleconference call at 12:00 GMT this Tuesday will draw investors' attention and might play a key role in providing some meaningful trading impetus/help determine the pair’s next leg of a directional move.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9571
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.9604
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9762
Daily SMA50 0.9729
Daily SMA100 0.9813
Daily SMA200 0.9847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9656
Previous Daily Low 0.9544
Previous Weekly High 0.9816
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9851
Previous Monthly Low 0.9609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9587
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9613
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9547
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9435
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9659
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9713
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9771

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD retreats amid confusion ahead of G7 coronavirus call

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The ECB joined other central banks in pledging support amid the coronavirus crisis. The G7 conference call is awaited. Eurozone inflation met expectations with 1.2%.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD advances toward 1.28 ahead of Carney's testimony

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28, recovering. BOE Governor Carney and his successor Bailey will talk with lawmakers later on, ahead of the G7 call on the coronavirus crisis. Brexit talks continue.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Forex Today: Gold up, stocks stall as G7 struggles to agree coronavirus response on Super Tuesday

Coordinated coronavirus response: G7 central bankers and finance ministers will hold an emergency call to discuss a coordinated response to the coronavirus crisis at 12:00 GMT. Recent reports suggest disagreements have emerged,

Read more

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold clings to modest gains, bulls await a sustained move beyond $1600 mark

Gold held on to its mildly positive tone through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit seemed struggling to extend the momentum beyond the $1600 mark.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures