USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.9300 as USD retreats

On the other hand, the Swiss franc gains on the renewed contagion risk of Chinese debt-ridden Evergrande's default risk. The property giant missed its interest payment in the last month. In addition to that, China flew nearly 100 military planes into Taiwan airspace, the move that could upset the US political space.

The depreciative move in the greenback pushed USD/CHF on the edge. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the performance of the greenback against the basket of six major currencies, fell below 94.00 with 0.18% losses. It is worth noting that, S&P 500 Futures is trading at 4,355.50, up 0.28% gains. Investors digested Fed’s tapering timeline as soon as November. The Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Index rose 0.4% in August, adding to the inflationary pressure. The ISM manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) jumped 61.1 in September, above the market expectations of 59.6.

The USD/CHF extends the previous week’s declines on Monday. After testing the high above 0.9560, the pair failed to preserve the momentum and record a fall of more than 70-pips in three sessions. At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9292, down 0.19% for the day.

