USD/CHF remains confined in a one-week-old trading range, above mid-0.9200s

- USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near 0.9255 area, though lacked follow-through.
- A recovery in equity markets undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.
- A subdued USD demand held bulls from placing aggressive bets and capped the upside.
The USD/CHF pair reversed an intraday dip to the 0.9255 area and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9270-75 region.
A goodish rebound in the US equity futures undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and was seen as a key factor that acted as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair. However, a subdued US dollar demand held bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the major, at least for the time being.
A softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields failed to assist the USD to capitalize on the previous day's positive move back closer to one-year tops. That said, prospects for an early policy tightening by the Fed should assist the greenback to attract some dip-buying and lend some support to the USD/CHF pair.
Despite Friday's weaker headline NFP print, investors seem convinced that the Fed remains on track to begin tapering its bond purchases by the end of 2021. The markets have also started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022 amid worries that the recent surge in oil/energy prices will stoke inflation.
Hence, the market focus now shifts to the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which will be followed by the FOMC meeting minutes. Apart from this, the US monthly Retail Sales figures, due on Friday, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide a fresh directional impetus to the USD/CHF pair.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from Tuesday's release of JOLTS Job Openings data for some impetus later during the early North American session. This, along with a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Richard Clarida and the broader market risk sentiment, might produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a familiar/narrow trading band over the past one week or so. This constitutes the formation of a rectangle on short-term charts and points to indecision amid traders over the USD/CHF pair's near-term trajectory. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bets.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9273
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.9277
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9271
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9157
|Daily SMA200
|0.9126
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9294
|Previous Daily Low
|0.925
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9231
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9278
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9267
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9298
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9318
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9342
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
