USD/CHF remains below 0.9150 ahead of NFP data

USD/CHF edges higher on Friday during the initial Asian trading hours.

Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.

US Dollar Index stays pressurized below 92.50, remains pressurized since the beginning of the week.

USD/CHF edges higher in the Asian trading hours on Friday. After testing the high above 0.9150 in the previous session, the pair traded in a very close trade band in today’s session.

At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9144, up 0.04% for the day.

The US Treasury yields trade lower at 1.28% with 0.68% losses. The US Dollar Index (DXY) moves in tandem with the benchmark 10-year yields movement and trades below 92.50, which capped the gains for USD/CHF.

The Initial Jobless Claims fell to the pandemic low in the week ending August 28th, its lowest level since March 2020. The reading came at 340K, below the market consensus of 345K. Furthermore, US companies announced 15,723 job cuts in August, the lowest since June 1997. However, the data failed to fuel the rally in the USD.

On the other hand, the Swiss Franc picked the momentum on broad-based USD weakness, despite the mixed economic data.

It is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures were trading at 4,536, up 0.28% for the day.



The Retail sales in Switzerland fell 2.6% on yearly basis in July, the first annual decline in the last five months, whereas the economy expanded 1.8% on a quarterly basis in June, below the market expectations of 2%.

The inflation rate jumped to 0.9% in August from 0.7% in the previous month, above the market expectations of 0.8%.

As for now, traders are waiting for the US Nonfarm Payrolls and Unemployment data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/CHF additional levels

USD/CHF Overview Today last price 0.9145 Today Daily Change 0.0002 Today Daily Change % 0.02 Today daily open 0.9143 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9164 Daily SMA50 0.9163 Daily SMA100 0.9113 Daily SMA200 0.9078 Levels Previous Daily High 0.9168 Previous Daily Low 0.914 Previous Weekly High 0.92 Previous Weekly Low 0.9106 Previous Monthly High 0.9242 Previous Monthly Low 0.9019 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9151 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9157 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9133 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9122 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9105 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9161 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9178 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9189



