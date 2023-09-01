USD/CHF remains below 0.8850, Swiss CPI remains consistent, US NFP eyed

- USD/CHF trades lower around 0.8830 on the back of resilient Swiss CPI.
- US Dollar (USD) suffers to protect gains from the previous day.
- Investors await US data releases, seeking further cues on the economic situation in the country.
USD/CHF trades lower around 0.8830, retreating from the previous day’s gains during the European session on Friday. The Swiss Franc is experiencing upward support against the US Dollar (USD), which is attributed to Switzerland’s Consumer Price Index (YoY) for August, which showed that Swiss inflation remained consistent at the rate of 1.6% against the market expectations of declining to 1.5%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the performance of the Greenback against the six other major currencies, treads waters around 103.60 at the time of writing. However, the US Dollar (USD) gained ground on Thursday due to the US inflation data released on Thursday, which is considered to be the preferred gauge index of inflation by the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, market participants seek fresh impetus on monetary policy tightening in the September meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
As said, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index (MoM) advanced to 4.2% in July as per the market expectations, from 4.1% prior. While, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on August 25, fell to the reading of 228K, against the expected rise to 235K from the previous 232K figure.
The US Dollar (USD) is experiencing downward pressure ahead of the upcoming releases of macroeconomic data from the United States (US). US docket includes US Nonfarm Payrolls Average Hourly Earnings, and ISM Manufacturing PMI are scheduled to be released later in the day. These datasets could provide further cues on the economic outlook, which may help USD/CHF traders strategize their bets.
USD/CHF: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8827
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.879
|Daily SMA50
|0.8786
|Daily SMA100
|0.8882
|Daily SMA200
|0.907
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8846
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8772
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.869
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8714
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8892
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8938
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range near 1.0850 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is trading sideways at around 1.0850 in the European session on Friday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the pair while the US Dollar struggles ahead of the top-tier US jobs data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2650, focus shifts to US jobs data
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2650 in the European trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar is giving back gains, despite a mixed sentiment, tracking the uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. All eyes now remain on the US labor market report for fresh impetus.
Gold price consolidates ahead of key labor market, factory activity data
Gold price remains calm before the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and ISM Manufacturing PMI data for August, which will set an undertone for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest-rate decision to be taken on September 20.
Chainlink price begins recovery with successful completion of SWIFT experiment across multiple blockchains
Swift, the interbank messaging giant, announced a collaboration with Chainlink back in June. As of August 31, Swift released a report and said that the experiment to transfer value across multiple blockchains was successfully completed.
Nonfarm Payrolls Forecast: US labor market expected to show further signs of cooling in August
Traders scale back the odds of a final interest-rate hike by the Fed this year after US job openings dipped to levels unseen since early 2021. The US JOLTS Job Openings data revived bets of a Fed pause on rates and triggered an extended US Dollar correction from 12-week highs set last Friday.