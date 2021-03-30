USD/CHF refreshes multi-month tops amid sustained USD buying

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF broke out of a two-day-old trading range and refreshed multi-month tops on Tuesday.
  • The upbeat US economic outlook, rising US bond yields continued underpinning the greenback.
  • A positive risk tone weighed on the safe-haven CHF and provided an additional boost to the pair.

The USD buying remained unabated through the first half of the European session and pushed the USD/CHF pair to fresh multi-month tops, around the 0.9420-25 region in the last hour.

A combination of factors assisted the pair to catch some fresh bids on Tuesday and finally broke out of a two-day-old narrow trading band. The upbeat outlook for the US economy remained supportive of the prevalent bullish sentiment around the US dollar. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and provided an additional boost to the USD/CHF pair.

Investors remained optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, further impressed the USD bulls. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond moved past the 1.75% threshold and jumped to the highest level since January 2020 in the last hour, up over 0.05 bps for the day.

Meanwhile, the latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could further be attributed to some technical buying on a sustained move beyond the 0.9400 round-figure mark. With the latest leg up, the USD/CHF pair has confirmed a fresh bullish breakout and now seems poised to prolong its recent bullish trajectory.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9421
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 0.9394
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9292
Daily SMA50 0.909
Daily SMA100 0.9018
Daily SMA200 0.9106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9405
Previous Daily Low 0.937
Previous Weekly High 0.9418
Previous Weekly Low 0.9223
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9392
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9383
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9375
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9355
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.934
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9409
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9424
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9444

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields

EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.

Biden package challenges markets

President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.

