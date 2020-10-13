  • USD/CHF is posting small gains above 0.9100 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index is edging higher ahead of US data.
  • Wall Street's main indexes look to open little changed.

The USD/CHF pair touched its lowest level since September 21st at 0.90806 on Monday and closed the fourth straight day in the negative territory. With the greenback starting to gather strength on Tuesday, the pair staged a modest rebound and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 0.9105.

DXY clings to recovery gains near 93.20

The US Dollar Index, which closed with modest losses near 93.00 on Monday, started to edge higher on Tuesday supported by safe-haven flows. Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes are down between 0.25% and 0.78% and the S&P 500 futures are losing 0.15%. 

The uncertainty surrounding the next US coronavirus relief bill and the lack of progress in Brexit talks ahead of the October 15 deadline seem to be forcing investors to adopt a cautious stance.

The Consumer Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket and the DXY is currently up 0.15% on the day at 93.18. Investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street and the USD could preserve its strength if US stocks turn south in the second half of the day.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9106
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 0.9092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9171
Daily SMA50 0.9131
Daily SMA100 0.9284
Daily SMA200 0.9486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9124
Previous Daily Low 0.9088
Previous Weekly High 0.9203
Previous Weekly Low 0.9093
Previous Monthly High 0.9296
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9101
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9078
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9065
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9042
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9115
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9137
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9151

 

 

