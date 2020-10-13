- USD/CHF is posting small gains above 0.9100 on Tuesday.
- US Dollar Index is edging higher ahead of US data.
- Wall Street's main indexes look to open little changed.
The USD/CHF pair touched its lowest level since September 21st at 0.90806 on Monday and closed the fourth straight day in the negative territory. With the greenback starting to gather strength on Tuesday, the pair staged a modest rebound and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 0.9105.
DXY clings to recovery gains near 93.20
The US Dollar Index, which closed with modest losses near 93.00 on Monday, started to edge higher on Tuesday supported by safe-haven flows. Reflecting the dismal market mood, major European equity indexes are down between 0.25% and 0.78% and the S&P 500 futures are losing 0.15%.
The uncertainty surrounding the next US coronavirus relief bill and the lack of progress in Brexit talks ahead of the October 15 deadline seem to be forcing investors to adopt a cautious stance.
The Consumer Price Index will be featured in the US economic docket and the DXY is currently up 0.15% on the day at 93.18. Investors will keep a close eye on Wall Street and the USD could preserve its strength if US stocks turn south in the second half of the day.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9106
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.9092
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9171
|Daily SMA50
|0.9131
|Daily SMA100
|0.9284
|Daily SMA200
|0.9486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9124
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9088
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9203
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9093
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9101
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9078
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9042
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9137
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9151
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD moving closer to the 1.1700 threshold
The American dollar wins in a risk-averse environment, fueled by diminishing prospects for a US coronavirus stimulus package before the elections. Poor US inflation adds to the sour mood.
GBP/USD tumbles on renewed Brexit woes
GBP/USD trades around 1.2960 as demand for the greenback couples with no progress in Brexit talks between the UK and the EU. Also, the UK unemployment rate surged to 4%.
XAU/USD tumbles to fresh lows sub-$1,900/oz
Gold prices rapidly lose momentum and breach $1,900/oz. The greenback gathers further traction and hurt the metal. US CPI figures fell in line with previous estimates in September.
Cryptos at threshold, ready for takeoff
Bulls continue to hold the fort following widespread breakouts over the previous weekend. Nonetheless, the momentum has slowed down across the board, especially for major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
WTI regains $40.00 and above, session peaks
Crude oil prices rebound markedly on Tuesday and partially recover ground lost following Monday’s sell-off.