USD/CHF recovers from two-week lows, trades above 0.9650 ahead of US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index rebounds to mid-99s on Wednesday.
  • Major European equity indexes fall on Wednesday as risk-aversion returns.
  • Coming up: Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from US.

The USD/CHF pair dropped below the 0.9600 mark for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday but staged a recovery on Wednesday boosted by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was up 0.62% on the day at 0.9659.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, closed the previous four days in the negative territory as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand. With the risk rally losing its stream on Wednesday, the DXY recovered its weekly losses and was last seen adding 0.75% on a daily basis at 99.58.

Eyes on US data

In the second half of the day, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. If the data come in worse than expected, the USD could continue to gather strength against its peers. 

Previewing the Retail Sales data, "we are projecting an eye-catching 7.5% m/m drop in the headline number for March, which would beat the largest decline on record at -6.5% in January 1987,” said TD Securities analysts. “Although a good chunk of the decline in total sales is likely to be explained by tumbling auto sales, we expect the headline ex-auto segment to also post a significant decline (-5.0% m/m).”

Meanwhile, major European equity indexes are erasing more than 2% on Wednesday and the US stock index futures are down between 1.3% and 1.9% to reflect the risk-averse market environment.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9646
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 0.9602
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9707
Daily SMA50 0.9674
Daily SMA100 0.9721
Daily SMA200 0.9803
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.968
Previous Daily Low 0.9596
Previous Weekly High 0.9798
Previous Weekly Low 0.9641
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9628
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9648
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9572
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9488
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9656
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.971
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.974

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, off the highs as markets cool down. Post-Easter coronavirus statistics, US retail sales for March and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are all eyed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood

GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood

GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US retail sales are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

Ether plays its cards to gain dominance

The dominance charts show a game on the edge to increase the market share between Bitcoin and Ether. Market sentiment is improving but still far from where the spot price is.

Read more

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited

Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.

Gold News

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures