USD/CHF recovers from two-week lows, trades above 0.9650 ahead of US data

- US Dollar Index rebounds to mid-99s on Wednesday.
- Major European equity indexes fall on Wednesday as risk-aversion returns.
- Coming up: Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from US.
The USD/CHF pair dropped below the 0.9600 mark for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday but staged a recovery on Wednesday boosted by the broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was up 0.62% on the day at 0.9659.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, closed the previous four days in the negative territory as the upbeat market mood made it difficult for the USD to find demand. With the risk rally losing its stream on Wednesday, the DXY recovered its weekly losses and was last seen adding 0.75% on a daily basis at 99.58.
Eyes on US data
In the second half of the day, Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. If the data come in worse than expected, the USD could continue to gather strength against its peers.
Previewing the Retail Sales data, "we are projecting an eye-catching 7.5% m/m drop in the headline number for March, which would beat the largest decline on record at -6.5% in January 1987,” said TD Securities analysts. “Although a good chunk of the decline in total sales is likely to be explained by tumbling auto sales, we expect the headline ex-auto segment to also post a significant decline (-5.0% m/m).”
Meanwhile, major European equity indexes are erasing more than 2% on Wednesday and the US stock index futures are down between 1.3% and 1.9% to reflect the risk-averse market environment.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9602
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9707
|Daily SMA50
|0.9674
|Daily SMA100
|0.9721
|Daily SMA200
|0.9803
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.968
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9596
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9628
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9488
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.974
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.09 amid souring market mood, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, off the highs as markets cool down. Post-Easter coronavirus statistics, US retail sales for March and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book are all eyed.
GBP/USD dips below 1.25 amid coronavirus headlines, worsening mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down over 100 pips. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US retail sales are eyed.
Ether plays its cards to gain dominance
The dominance charts show a game on the edge to increase the market share between Bitcoin and Ether. Market sentiment is improving but still far from where the spot price is.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.