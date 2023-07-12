USD/CHF recovers few pips from 30-month low, keeps the red below 0.8800 ahead of US CPI

- USD/CHF drifts lower for the fifth straight day and drops to a 2-1/2 year trough on Wednesday.
- Expectations that the Fed is done with its rate-hiking cycle weigh on the USD and exert pressure.
- A positive risk tone undermines the CHF and lends some support ahead of the key US CPI report.
The USD/CHF pair remains under some selling pressure for the fifth successive day on Wednesday and drops to its lowest level since January 2021 during the early European session. Spot prices, however, manage to recover a few pips in the last hour and currently trade around the 0.8780-0.8785 region, down only 0.10% for the day.
The recent US Dollar (USD) downtrend witnessed over the past week or so, to a two-month low, remains uninterrupted in the wake of speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its policy tightening. Investors now seem convinced that the US central bank will end its rate-hiking cycle following the expected lift-off in July, which is reinforced by the ongoing retracement slide in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, is seen weighing on the USD and turning out to be a key factor dragging the USD/CHF pair lower.
The closely-watched US employment details released on Friday showed that the economy added the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years in June and indicated that the labor market is cooling. Furthermore. the New York Fed's monthly survey revealed on Monday that the one-year consumer inflation expectation dropped to 3.8% in June - the lowest level since April 2021. This, in turn, fueled speculations about a further deceleration in US consumer inflation, which should allow the US central bank to soften its hawkish stance sooner rather than later.
Hence, the market focus remains glued to the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session. Heading into the key data risk, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - undermines the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and helps limit losses for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. The fundamental backdrop, however, favours bearish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8785
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.8794
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8944
|Daily SMA50
|0.8979
|Daily SMA100
|0.9062
|Daily SMA200
|0.9272
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8868
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8793
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8822
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8769
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8744
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8844
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8918
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.1000 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.1000 as investors refrain from taking large positions. June Consumer Price Index data from the US will be watched closely due to its potential influence on the Federal Reserve's rate outlook.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 as focus shifts to US inflation report
GBP/USD touched its highest level in 15 months at 1.2970 in the Asian session on Wednesday. With market participants moving to the sidelines ahead of the all-important US inflation report, the pair retreated below 1.2950, erasing its daily gains in the process.
Gold holds above $1,930, awaits US CPI data
Gold price trades modestly higher on the day above $1,930 after having closed in positive territory on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield continues to edge lower toward 3.9% ahead of US CPI data, helping XAU/USD hold its ground.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.